Pakistan’s security forces to continue defending country gallantly: Kanwal

ISLAMABAD, Sep 05 (APP): Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf MNA Kanwal Shauzab Saturday said Pakistani security forces have always defended the country gallantly and will continue to do so despite India’s nefarious efforts to usurp our country’s independence and harm its sovereignty, since the last 72 years.

Especially, the way our security agencies fought against terrorism and rendered countless sacrifices in wiping out this menace from the country was unmatchable and exemplary. No security force in the world can do this, she said while talking to APP in connection with upcoming National Defence Day on September 6.

She said, “Our country is immensely blessed to have such an army and youth whose hearts are filled with great love for their country”.

Kanwal Shauzab said that she wanted to pay special tribute to those sisters, mothers, daughters and widows who sacrificed their siblings and loved ones for this country.

She acknowledged the role of those who laid their lives so that we can live freely in an independent state.

Meanwhile, Senator Anwar-ul-Haq Kakar said defence are part of our constitutional, religious and spiritual obligations and thanks to Almighty Allah that our nation’s hearts are filled with this spirit.

Pakistan came into being after numerous sacrifices and now it is our collective responsibility to protect its sovereignty and defend it at every front, he said.

He said our youth either belongs to any field like army, medical, trade etc are very much talented and feel love for their motherland.

They are aware of the exemplary sacrifices rendered by our forefathers for acquiring a separate homeland for us.

If they will continue to serve their country with diligence and hard work, the time will come when Pakistan will have a great image in the international world and emerge as a peaceful and progressed country, he said.

Meanwhile, Member National Assembly PTI, Andleeb Abbas said Defence Day is an important day regarding integrity and sovereignty of our country and it will be celebrated with unprecedented zeal.

“This year’s Defence Day will be celebrated with great enthusiasm and zeal through acknowledging the supreme sacrifices rendered by our national heroes”, she said.

“We are proud of our brave and courageous army which has always defeated the enemy and Defence Day is the perfect time to pay tribute to those soldiers who laid their lives for the sake of this country”, the PTI leader said.

She said the whole nation was pay­ing tribute to the martyred soldiers and “Ghazis” who laid their lives for the country.

The Defence Day is celebrated in Pakistan as a national day to commemorate the sacrifices made by Pakistani soldiers in defending its borders.

A number of activities are being arranged at government level to pay rich tributes to the soldiers and civilians who rendered numerous sacrifices for this country.