Pakistanis, Kashmiris Are Firmly With State Institutions: Says AJK Civil Society

MIRPUR (AJK): May 10 (APP):Eminent traders and businessmen from Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) on Tuesday expressed their displeasure over statements made by certain quarters criticizing the armed forces of Pakistan.

“Hearts of the entire Pakistani nation including people of Kashmir beat in unison with the valiant armed forces of Pakistan – since our armed forces are the custodians of the ideological and geographical frontiers of the country”, said Suhail Shujah Mujahid, senior vice president of All Azad Jammu Kashmir Anjuman-e-Tajran, while talking to APP.

Mujahid lambasted those criticizing the armed forces of Pakistan through social media.

“Those criticizing our defense forces should be severely punished through the summary trials for allegedly indulging in such anti-state activities”, the AJK business community leader demanded adding that these people could not be called patriotic.

He said: “we are proud of the highly professional role and skills of our valiant armed forces of Pakistan, the world’s 6th big and best defense force. We need to acknowledge their role in defending motherland in the times of war, in their war against terrorism, in difficult times like earthquakes and floods”.

Another business community leader of AJK and President Insaaf Traders Wing Mirpur Raja Khalid Mahmood Khan, while expressing solidarity with the brave armed forces of Pakistan said: “the valiant armed forces are the first and last line of defense of the country”.

Talking to this scribe here on Tuesday Khan further said Pakistani nation and the armed forces of Pakistan stood united. “State always comes first,” Khan categorically declared while expressing full solidarity with the armed forces of Pakistan.

“The sacrifices of the valiant armed forces of Pakistan cannot be ignored at any stage”, he concluded.