RAWALPINDI, Mar 08 (APP): Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa Monday while paying tribute to the women on International Women’s Day said “Pakistani women contributed immensely for the glory and honour of our nation and they deserve our immense respect and gratitude”.

The COAS, in a tweet shared by Inter Services Public Relations Director General Major General Babar Iftikhar, said they were also at the forefront against COVID-19 pandemic.

The Army Chief further said, “Women in uniform have proved their mettle by contributing copiously in diverse fields serving the nation and humanity.”

This year, the theme for International Women’s Day (8 March) was “Women in leadership: Achieving an equal future in a COVID-19 world,” and celebrates the tremendous efforts by women and girls around the world in shaping a more equal future and recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.