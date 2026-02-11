Pakistan–Turkmenistan PFG meets Ambassador Atadjan Movlamov

ISLAMABAD, Feb 11 (APP): The Pakistan–Turkmenistan Parliamentary Friendship Group (PFG) met Turkmenistan’s Ambassador to Pakistan, Atadjan Nurlyevich Movlamov, to discuss bilateral relations and avenues for enhanced cooperation.

The meeting was held under the convenership of Sanjay Perwani, while Atadjan Movlamov delivered a detailed presentation on Turkmenistan’s political system, constitutional framework, parliamentary structure, and foreign policy based on permanent neutrality, peace, and regional cooperation, said a press release here.

The ambassador also highlighted Turkmenistan’s development priorities, economic outlook, and engagement in multilateral forums promoting dialogue, trust, and stability. He underlined the country’s tourism potential, referring to its renowned breed of horses and expansive natural landscapes.

The discussion focused on strengthening inter-parliamentary engagement through the respective Parliamentary Friendship Groups, alongside exploring opportunities to enhance trade, connectivity, transport linkages, and broader economic cooperation.

Members of the PFG appreciated the comprehensive briefing and acknowledged Turkmenistan’s efforts toward regional cooperation and sustainable development. They emphasized the importance of regular dialogue, exchange of parliamentary delegations, and sustained people-to-people contacts to further consolidate the longstanding ties between the two countries.

The convener observed that Parliamentary Friendship Groups serve as an effective institutional platform for promoting understanding, coordination, and cooperation between legislatures. Both sides expressed satisfaction over the positive trajectory of Pakistan–Turkmenistan relations and agreed to maintain close contact for future engagements.