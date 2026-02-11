Four terrorists killed, four policemen including SHO martyred in DIKhan operation

Dera Ismail Khan, Feb 11 (APP): At least four terrorists were killed, while four police personnel, including a Station House Officer (SHO), embraced martyrdom and two others, including a Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), sustained injuries during an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in the Panyala area of Dera Ismail Khan, police said on Wednesday.

According to a spokesperson for Dera police, the operation was launched on reports about the presence of terrorists in the area. The operation was led by SP Counter Terrorism Department (CTD), SP Paharpur, DSPs of Paharpur and Panyala, along with respective SHOs and heavy contingents of police.

The spokesperson said that as the police party was returning after the operation, terrorists opened fire from behind the cover of a nearby forest. The police retaliated promptly and effectively, resulting in the killing of four terrorists during the exchange of fire.

In the gun battle, SHO Panyala Faheem Mumtaz Khan, Constable Tauqeer, Constable Irfan and Constable Ghulam Rabbani embraced martyrdom. DSP Paharpur Hafiz Muhammad Adnan and ASI Tariq Khan sustained injuries and were shifted to District Headquarters Hospital for treatment.

Upon receiving information about the incident, the Regional Police Officer (RPO) and District Police Officer (DPO) reached the site to oversee the situation.

Police have cordoned off the area and launched a further search operation. Efforts are underway to locate the bodies of the terrorists in the forested area, the spokesperson added.

Security arrangements were further strengthened across the district, and authorities have initiated a detailed investigation into the incident.