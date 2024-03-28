Pakistan to continue political, diplomatic support to Kashmiris: FO

ISLAMABAD, Mar 28 (APP): Pakistan will continue to extend political, diplomatic and moral support to Kashmiri brothers and sisters for the just and peaceful settlement of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute in accordance with the United Nations Security Council Resolutions.

Speaking at the weekly press briefing, the Foreign Office Spokesperson said, “the Indian occupation authorities are reportedly set to auction some blocks of Lithium reserves, discovered in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

There are concerns that corporations from outside the occupied region would be awarded the contracts to exploit this valuable resource that belongs to the Kashmiri people. These measures by the occupation authorities to deprive Kashmiris of their right to natural resources are illegal and exploitative.”

“IIOJK must not be deprived of its natural resources. The people of Kashmir have the foremost right over the wealth of their homeland, including precious metals like Lithium. We call on India to abandon such exploitative plans and respect the right of Kashmiris to their own land and natural resources.”

She said Secretary Commerce Khurrum Agha visited Afghanistan from 24-27 March 2024 to discuss bilateral and transit trade matters with Minister for Commerce of Afghanistan, Nooruddin Azizi. The two sides discussed bilateral Preferential Trade Agreement, implementation of Temporary Admission Document (TAD) for trade vehicle drivers, multimodal air transit and addressing issues related to transit trade.

“We are encouraged by the progress made on these issues and remain committed to promoting trade and people-to-people ties with Afghanistan.”

She said the Government of Pakistan was in contact with the Chinese government following the heinous terrorist attack of 26 March 2024 near Besham that claimed the lives of five Chinese nationals.

“We are fully committed to bringing the terrorists and their facilitators and abettors to justice.

Such despicable acts further strengthen Pakistan’s resolve in combating terrorism in all its forms and manifestations.”

“Pakistan and China are close friends and iron brothers. We have no doubt that the Besham terror attack was orchestrated by the enemies of Pakistan-China friendship. Together, we will resolutely act against all such forces and defeat them. Pakistan will continue to work with our Chinese brothers in ensuring the safety and security of Chinese nationals, projects and institutions in Pakistan.”

She said, “It has been three days since the adoption of the UN Security Council resolution calling for an immediate ceasefire in Palestine. However, the Israeli war on the people of Gaza continues unabated and the Palestinian people continue to face starvation and genocide.

We call on the backers of Israel to urge Israel to bring to an end the massacre of the Palestinian people, lift the inhumane siege and allow humanitarian assistance to all parts of Gaza.

“The international community must also redouble its efforts for a just and durable solution to the Palestine question and for the creation of an independent, viable, sovereign and contiguous Palestinian State along pre-June 1967 borders with Al-Quds-Al-Sharif as its capital,” she added.