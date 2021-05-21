MULTAN, May 21 (APP):Foreign Minister, Shah Mahmood Hussain Qureshi Friday said that Pakistan would continue efforts for sustainable peace in Palestine pledging to fight the cases of Palestine and Kashmir on all fora .

Addressing an anti-Israel rally through video link directly from New York held here on Friday, he said that Israel had announced ceasefire and termed it victory of Muslim Ummah.

He said that tens of hundreds of people staged protest demonstrations in Pakistan and many other countries which pressurised Israel to go for ceasefire.

Qureshi said that during his visit, he met the foreign ministers of various countries and secretary of the United Nations and raised the issue of Palestine.

The foreign minister maintained that he had described the similarities between Palestine and Indian Illegal Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), as both nations were fighting for the right to self-determination.

Both the nations were raising voice against ethnic-cleansing and facing horrendous brutalities to get their basic rights, he said, adding that attacks on Palestine from last eleven days had destroyed Gaza as more than 50,000 Palestinians left their homes, 230 women and kids martyred and many others injured in the attacks.

Qureshi said that the recent attacks also resulted into difficulties in food supply in affected areas of Palestine.

“I spoke my mind in the meeting and said that world must pay focus on the Palestine issue as it is going towards the worst situation. I have asked the participants that permanent solution was imperative to resolve the issue otherwise it will affect the whole region,”

Qureshi said and added that Pakistan under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, would continue efforts for sustainable peace in Palestine.

He said the prime minister always stood committed which gave positive results.

Qureshi praised all political parties and countrymen for participating in the rallies to stage protest against Israel and for expressing solidarity with Palestinians.He said that he had presented the copy of resolution passed by the our parliament to foreign ministers of all countries during meeting with them.

The foreign minister prayed for independence of Palestine and Kashmir and for prosperous, developed and financially strong Pakistan.