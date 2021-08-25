Pakistan supports inclusive govt in Afghanistan, FM tells Uzbek counterpart

TASHKENT, Aug 25 (APP): Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Wednesday emphasizing Pakistan’s support for an inclusive political setup in Afghanistan said that peace in the country would bring stability in the region, promote trade and facilitate people to people linkages.

It was therefore important that neighbours of Afghanistan coordinate closely on the situation in Afghanistan, he added.

The Foreign Minister expressed these views during the meeting with his Uzbek counterpart Abdulaziz Kamilov here in the capital of Uzbekistan.

Foreign Minister Qureshi, who was in Tashkent on the second leg of his four-nation tour, discussed with his Uzbek counterpart the regional security situation, particularly the evolving situation in Afghanistan.

During the meeting they also exchanged views on ways and means to intensify bilateral relations in all areas.

The two Foreign Ministers agreed that in view of recent frequent high level exchanges, bilateral relations have transformed into a strategic partnership.

It was decided to follow up closely the implementation of decisions, taken during the recent visit of Prime Minister Imran Khan to Uzbekistan.

Welcoming the Foreign Minister, the Uzbek Foreign Minister highlighted upward trajectory in the bilateral relations.

Foreign Minister Kamilov termed Foreign Minister Qureshi’s visit important and timely in terms of close coordinated approach on Afghanistan.

The two Foreign Ministers agreed to continue consultations to advance shared objectives of a peaceful, prosperous and connected region.