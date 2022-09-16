Pakistan stands in solidarity with Azerbaijan’s right to territorial integrity: PM

ISLAMABAD, Sep 16 (APP): Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Friday expressed his grief over the loss of 70 Azerbaijani troops in an unprovoked attack by Armenia and said Pakistan stands in solidarity with Azerbaijan’s right to defend its territorial integrity.

The Prime Minister, who is currently in Uzbekistan’s city Samarkand to participate in the Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit, expressed his sorrow over the incident.

Dear brother @presidentaz, we are saddened on hearing news of the loss of more than 70 Azerbaijani servicemen in unprovoked attack by Armenia. The people of Pakistan stand in solidarity with their brethren & support Azerbaijan’s right to defend its territorial integrity. — Shehbaz Sharif (@CMShehbaz) September 16, 2022

