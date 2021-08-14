Pakistan rejects Indian MEA’s denial of involvement in Dasu terrorist attack

ISLAMABAD Aug 14 (APP): The Foreign Office Spokesperson on Saturday categorically rejected the ‘absurd remarks’ by the Indian Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) denying its involvement in the recent Dasu terrorist attack.

“Fully exposed, India typically resorts to sophistry, obfuscation and re-fabrication. Bland denials and regurgitation of a false narrative, however, will not change facts,” foreign office spokesperson said in a press release.

Pakistan had repeatedly presented irrefutable evidence of India’s active planning, promoting, aiding, abetting, financing and execution of terrorist activities in Pakistan, the spokesperson said.

Pakistan had presented a detailed dossier to the international community last year. Recently, it also presented evidence on India’s involvement in the Lahore attack.

The most familiar and undeniable face of India’s state-sponsorship of terrorism against Pakistan was commander Kulbhushan Jadhav — caught red-handed in March 2016, it was added.

“We reiterate our call on India to abjure the use of state-terrorism as an instrument of policy. Pakistan will continue to resolutely oppose Indian machinations imperiling regional peace and security,” the spokesperson said.