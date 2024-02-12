Pakistan, Iraq explore avenues to increase cooperation in agriculture sector

ISLAMABAD, Feb 12 (APP): Pakistan and Iraq on Monday discussed ways and means to enhance bilateral cooperation in the field of agriculture, with a special focus on research and development.

The discussion came during a meeting between Pakistan’s Ambassador to Iraq Muhammad Zeeshan Ahmed and Iraq’s Minister for Agriculture Abbas Al Maliki, Pakistan’s Embassy in Iraq posted on X.

Meanwhile, Sheikh Ali Najafi son of Grand Ayatullah Bashir Hussain Najafi called on Ambassador Muhammad Zeeshan Ahmed.

During the meeting, they discussed issues pertaining to Pakistanis residing in Najaf and Karbala, as well as ways and means of facilitating Pakistani Zaireen.