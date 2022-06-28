Pakistan extends condolences to Jordan over life loss in tragic port incident

ISLAMABAD, Jun 28 (APP): Pakistan on Tuesday extended heartfelt condolences to Jordan over the loss of lives as a result of a tragic incident of its Aqaba Port

A poisonous gas leak in Jordan’s southern port city of Aqaba on Monday had killed 13 people and injured 251.

“We express deepest sympathies to the families of the deceased and pray for the speedy recovery of the injured,” the Foreign Office said in a statement issued here

The Foreign Office said, “Pakistan stands in solidarity with the brotherly people and Government of Jordan in this moment of grief”.



