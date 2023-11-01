Pakistan embassy joins Tehran charity bazaar for Palestinian aid

ISLAMABAD, Nov 1 (APP): Pakistan Embassy in Tehran on Wednesday participated in a three-day charity bazaar organized by the Diplomatic Ladies Association of Iranian foreign ministry to generate funds for the suffering people of Palestine.

The opening ceremony was attended by the spouses of the heads of the different organizations and diplomatic missions accredited to the Islamic Republic of Iran.

The spouse of Iran’s foreign minister visited the Pakistani stall and praised Pakistani handicrafts and cuisine as she also tasted the traditional food.

The Pakistani Lok music was also played at the interval which was enjoyed by the audience.

Pakistani government and people are also conducting such events to help their Palestinian brethren.

 

By Ishtiaq Rao

