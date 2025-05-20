Pakistan, China agree to deepen linkages between political parties

- Advertisement -

BEIJING, May 20 (APP): Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar on Tuesday met with the Minister of International Department of the Communist Party of China (IDCPC), Liu Jianchao here.

During the meeting, both leaders agreed to deepen linkages between the political parties of Pakistan and CPC.

The deputy prime minister appreciated China’s firm support to Pakistan’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, and issues of its core interest.

Liu Jianchao reiterated that as All-Weather Strategic Cooperative Partner and ironclad friend, China would continue to prioritise its relations with Pakistan.