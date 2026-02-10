Pakistan, Cambodia review economic cooperation ahead of 2nd JMC session

ISLAMABAD, Feb 10 (APP):Federal Minister for Commerce Jam Kamal Khan held meeting with his Cambodian counterpart, Cham Nimul here Tuesday to review avenues for enhancing bilateral trade and cooperation across key sectors.

The meeting between the two ministers was held ahead of the 2nd Pakistan–Cambodia Joint Trade Committee session scheduled on February 10–11.

Rana Ihsaan Afzal Khan, Coordinator to the Prime Minister on Commerce, was also present in the meeting.

The two Ministers reviewed opportunities to expand collaboration in priority areas including pharmaceuticals and healthcare products, textiles and value-added apparel, agriculture and agro-processing, and leather and light manufacturing.

They agreed to strengthen business-to-business engagement through chambers of commerce and sector associations to translate policy discussions into concrete commercial outcomes.

The Commerce Minister noted the positive momentum in bilateral economic engagement and recalled that the inaugural JTC session was held in Phnom Penh on January 21, 2025. Both sides reaffirmed the JTC as the principal forum for advancing trade, investment, and broader economic cooperation between Pakistan and Cambodia.

Both sides also exchanged views on enhancing trade facilitation and improving logistics connectivity to reduce costs and ensure reliable supply chains. They emphasized the importance of efficient shipping and regional linkages to support exporters, particularly in time-sensitive and high-volume sectors.

Both Ministers expressed confidence that the upcoming JTC discussions would help identify priority sectors and practical deliverables, further strengthening Pakistan–Cambodia economic ties through sustained cooperation.