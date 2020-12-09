ISLAMABAD, Dec 9 (APP): Foreign Secretary Sohail Mahmood on Wednesday said Pakistan attached high importance to its multifaceted ties with Nepal and desired to further strengthen bilateral cooperation.

The Foreign Secretary expressed these views as he received Nepal’s ambassador-designate Tapas Adhikari, here at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Sohail Mahmood expressed the resolve to further upgrade the existing level of coordination with Nepal in broader spectrum.

The Foreign Secretary said Pakistan deeply appreciated the constructive role played by Nepal, as chair and host, in taking forward the process of South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC).

Envoy-designate Tapas Adhikari exchanged views on prospects of strengthening Pak-Nepal relations in diverse fields.