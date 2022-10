ISLAMABAD, Oct 29 (APP): Saif Ullah Paracha, a Pakistani national, who had been detained in Guantanamo Bay, arrived home on Saturday after his release, the Foreign Office Spokesperson said.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs completed an extensive inter-agency process to facilitate the repatriation of Paracha.

“We are glad that a Pakistani citizen detained abroad is finally reunited with his family,” the spokesperson said in a press release.