Over 3.3 million tests for COVID-19 conducted till date

ISLAMABAD, Sep 22 (APP): A total of 3,230,472 corona tests have been conducted so far, while 735 hospitals are equipped with COVID facilities, according to the latest update issued by the National command and Operation Centre (NCOC) on Tuesday.

Some 868 corona patients were admitted in hospitals across country. The total active COVID-19 cases in Pakistan on Tuesday were recorded 7,303 as 582 more people tested positive for the deadly virus during the last 24 hours.

Four corona patient, who were under treatment in hospital died on Monday, No COVID affected person was on ventilator in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) and Balochistan, while 106 ventilators elsewhere in Pakistan, out of 1,912 allocated for COVID-19 patients, were occupied. Some 36,155 tests were conducted across the country on Monday, including 15,211 in Sindh, 12,534 in Punjab, 3,345 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), 3,280 in Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT), 1,171 in Balochistan, 304 in Gilgit Baltistan (GB), and 310 in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK).

Around 293,159 people have recovered from the disease so far across Pakistan making it a significant count with over 90 percent recovery ratio of the affected patients.

Since the pandemic outbreak, a total of 306,886 cases were detected so far, including AJK 2,550, Balochistan 14,499, GB 3,513, ICT 16,207, KP 37,387, Punjab 98,487 in Sindh 134,243.

About 6,424 deaths were recorded in country since the eruption of the contagion, including 2,463 in Sindh, 2,227 in Punjab, 1,258 in KP, 180 in ICT, 145 in Balochistan, 82 in GB and 69 in AJK