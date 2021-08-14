One-sided invocation of 1947 tragic events by Modi shameful: FO

ISLAMABAD, Aug 14 (APP): The Foreign Office spokesperson Saturday while commenting on Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s tweet on 1947 events said it was shameful to one-sidedly invoke the tragic events and mass migration in wake of Independence in 1947.

Responding to questions regarding the Indian Prime Minister’s remarks, the spokesperson said no modern state was so much in contradiction with itself as the Indian state – the so-called “largest democracy”.

May the #PartitionHorrorsRemembranceDay keep reminding us of the need to remove the poison of social divisions, disharmony and further strengthen the spirit of oneness, social harmony and human empowerment. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 14, 2021

“It is shameful that the practitioners of “Hindutva” ideology, and purveyors of hate and violence, would so hypocritically and one-sidedly invoke the tragic events and mass migration that occurred in the wake of Independence in 1947,” he commented.

The spokesperson said distorting history and stoking communalism was the special forte of the RSS-BJP regime. Far from doing anything to heal old wounds, they would go to any extent to sow further dissensions for electoral gains, he maintained.

“We are sure that the people of goodwill in India would completely reject this political and publicity stunt that only seeks to divide,” the spokesperson added.