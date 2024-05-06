No overbilling in LESCO during April: Mohsin Naqvi

LAHORE, May 06 (APP):Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi said on Monday that no overbilling was found in Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) during the month

of April, whereas the same practice was stopped to a great extent in other

distribution companies as well.

Addressing a press conference, he appreciated the efforts of Federal Investigation

Agency, Lahore team in controlling overbilling in the LESCO.

He said, “Ministry of Power has also supported us in our campaign against overbilling.”

Mohsin Naqvi said that 310 million units had been returned to consumers, adding

that it was a big relief for people and hoped no overbilling would be practiced in future.

As many as I02 FIRs had been registered against overbilling, he said and added

that Superintending Engineer of Sheikhupura had been arrested today as he was

involved in overbilling issue at a massive scale and prior to this two XENs had also

been arrested.

The Interior Minister said that all these initiatives were required to stop overbilling

as public could not be overburdened.

Regarding his and Khawaja Asif visit to Lahore and Sialkot airports, he said that

eight counters would be added at Lahore airport to manage departure related rush.

He said that counters would also be added at Sialkot airport to tackle departure

rush in a better way. The work on fast track option was also underway, he maintained.

Responding to a question about wheat procurement issue, Mohsin Naqvi said that in

his personal opinion he does not think that there was any ill intention of caretaker

federal government in this regard. A new cyber body was being established while

cyber wing would keep working as well.

Mohsin Naqvi said as far as terrorism was concerned, he appreciated the KPK police

efforts to eliminate terrorism.

He said that country’s law enforcement agencies were working effectively to root out terrorism.

He further said that proper plan was being evolved and soon the best results would be

obtained with regard to controlling narcotics and provinces would also be taken on board

in this regard.

Mohsin Naqvi said that there was a need to make collective efforts to eradicate the

menace of narcotics.

He said that timing of passport offices in any area would be increased on basis of requirement.

Regarding weapon license, Naqvi said license would be issued only to those who would

qualify for it while license of prohibited bore would not be issued at all.