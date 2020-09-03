NHA to introduce latest ITS on Hakla-D I Khan Motorway likely to become operational this year

ISLAMABAD, Sep 3 (APP): National Highway Authority (NHA) has planned to introduce state of the art Intelligent Transportation System (ITS) on Hakla-D I Khan Motorway likely to become operational during current fiscal year.

For this purpose, the NHA has intended to engage a consultant, engineering organization to carry out consultancy services for design and construction supervision of ITS, an official of NHA told APP on Thursday.

He said that pre-proposal conference was held August 25 whereas last date for filing proposals for bidding would be September 8.

He said that intelligent transportation system was an advanced application which aims to provide innovative services relating to different modes of transport and traffic management and enable users to be better informed and make safer, more coordinated and smarter use of road networks.

He said that the latest digital system to be employed on Hakla-D I Khan Motorway includes monitoring of high speed vehicles through permanently installed cameras, handling emergencies, controlling traffic accidents, lane marking, placement of LED screens, electronic toll collection, weigh station system and installation of fibre optic cable as well as maximum civic facilities shall be ensured at service areas.

The Islamabad – Dera Ismail Khan Motorway also known as the Brahma Bahtar–Yarik Motorway, is a four-lane North-South motorway currently under-construction.

The 292-kilometre-long motorway is being developed as part of the Western Alignment of the China Pakistan Economic Corridor, and will offer high speed road connections between the Islamabad-Rawalpindi metropolitan area and the southern parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province around Dera Ismail Khan.