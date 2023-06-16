NDMA announces first-ever Pakistan Expo on Disaster Risk Reduction 2023

ISLAMABAD, Jun 16 (APP): Chairman National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), Lieutenant General Inam Haider Malik on Friday inaugurated the launching of the first-ever Pakistan Expo on Disaster Risk Reduction (PEDRR-23) to be held from July 12-14.

The event was attended by government officials, representatives from international partners, humanitarian organizations, academia, media and members of private sector, a news release said.

The PEDRR-23 is part of NDMA’s efforts to raise awareness of disaster risk reduction and to build resilience to disasters in Pakistan. It will showcase the latest technologies and innovations in disaster risk reduction and will provide an opportunity for stakeholders to network and share best practices.

The expo would constitute academic conferences, seminars, exhibitions and various youth competitions to ensure maximum participation of the public, youth and institutions.

The Chairman NDMA outlined the impact of this initiative and expressed his gratitude to the participants for becoming partners in making NDMA a truly proactive organization. He underscored the importance of proactive planning, predictive modeling for vulnerable communities and global collaboration for cost-effective solutions for pre and post-disaster periods.

The event is open to all stakeholders related to Disaster Management including professionals, entrepreneurs, students, local and international NGOs and general public to contribute his experience on the subject. Attendees will benefit from the knowledge shared by esteemed panelists, gain inspiration from renowned speakers, and have the chance to build valuable connections within the industry.

However, further details on the planned expo are available on www.pedrr.pk