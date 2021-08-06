NCOC for administering ‘Moderna’ vaccine to students going abroad for studies

ISLAMABAD, Aug 06 (APP): National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) on Friday said that the students who wanted to go abroad for their studies will be administered Moderna vaccine.

NCOC in a Tweet said that the vaccination is open to all above 18 years of age. However, the students aged 16-18 years, who need to go abroad for study to universities requiring mandatory vaccination will be administered Moderna vaccine.

Vaccination is open to all above 18 years of age. However, students aged 16-18 years, who need to go abroad for study to universities requiring mandatory vaccination will be administered Moderna vaccine. (to be administered on checking valid visa / university documents) — NCOC (@OfficialNcoc) August 6, 2021

The vaccination to such students would be administered after checking valid visa/university documents, NCOC added.