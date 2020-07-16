Indian officials run away without meeting Kulbhushan, ignoring his calls: Qureshi

ISLAMABAD, Jul 16 (APP):Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has said that Pakistan gave second consular access to Indian spy Kulbhushan Jadhav on Thursday but both the officials of Indian High Commission ran away from the meeting even ignoring his calls.

The minister, in a statement here Thursday, said Pakistan gave the consular access to the Indian spy under agreed terms but the Indian officials did not listen or speak to him.

“We removed a glass between the spy and the Indian officials. An audio and video recording equipment was also removed on their request. All such steps were taken to facilitate the meeting,” he added.

However, he said, despite all the said arrangements, the Indian officials left the meeting as Jadhav kept on asking them to talk to him.

“It shows their negative intent,” Qureshi said and termed the Indian officials’ attitude surprising and questioned the rationale behind seeking consular access if they had not to speak to him.

“We accepted all of their demands but they chose to run away rather than availing the opportunity of consular access to Kulbhushan Jadhav,” he added

The foreign minister said even Kulbhushan Jadhav was surprised over their behaviour and was stunned when the Indian officials left the meeting room without talking to him.

Through such acts, he said, India wanted to create an impression that Pakistan was not willing to give consular access to their spy.