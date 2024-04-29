Narowal Science Fair-2024 inspires young students to become scientists

NAROWAL: , Apr 29 (APP): Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Professor Ahsan Iqbal on Monday participated as a special guest in the ongoing science fair at University of Engineering and Technology (UET) Narowal Campus.

The students of different departments of the university presented their final year projects for exhibition at the Innovation Center of the University of Engineering and Technology sub-campus Narowal.

The projects exhibited by the students of various departments including electrical, mechanical, civil, bio-medical engineering, computer engineering were inspected by the minister.

Students of various universities including Agriculture University Faisalabad, UMT Sialkot Campus, ITU University of Narowal, Veterinary University Narowal Campus participated in the ongoing Science Fair at UET Narowal Campus.

Later, Ahsan Iqbal handed over the new buses provided to the University of Engineering and Technology Narowal Campus, besides planting a sapling in the university.

The minister also participated in the prize distribution ceremony in the seminar hall of UET Narowal Campus.

Speaking on this occasion, he said “UET Narowal Campus was my dream for which I have worked hard to achieve.”

Ahsan Iqbal said the solution of most of the problems of all sectors of life including health, food and industry was related to the field of engineering. “Behind all the progress in today’s world is the hard work of engineers.”

He said today’s era was of technology and artificial intelligence, adding “Universities want to enlighten engineers to the sciences according to the modern requirements of this era.”

The minister said if anyone wanted to create his/her space in the world of education and research, there was the need to go through the process of continuous learning.

Recalling the government initiatives to make advancement in different fields, he said it established departments like National Center for Satellite Technology, National Center for Nanotechnology, National Center for Quantum Computing.

Besides, Ahsan Iqbal said the government allocated billions of rupees for engineering universities to equip their laboratories with modern equipment to lay the foundation for innovation and creativity. “Our children should focus on innovation. Our history is full of great scientists in the sciences.”