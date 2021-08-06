NA adopts two resolutions to extend period of two ordinances for further 120 days

ISLAMABAD, Aug 06 (APP):The National Assembly on Friday adopted two resolutions to further extend the ordinances including the Election (Second Amendment) Ordinance, 2021 and protection of Parents Ordinance, 2021 for period of 120 days each.

Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs moved the first resolution “That the National Assembly resolves to extend the Election (Second Amendment) Ordinance, 2021 (Ordinance No. XI of 2021) for a further period of one hundred and twenty days w.e.f. 05-09-2021”.

Maleeka Ali Bokhari on behalf of Minister for Law and Justice Dr Muhammad Farogh Naseem moved the second resolution “That the National Assembly resolves to extend the Protection of Parents Ordinance, 2021 (Ordinance No. XII of 2021) for a further period of one hundred and twenty days w.e.f.05-09-2021.

Both the resolutions were moved under proviso to sub-paragraph (ii) of paragraph (a) of clause (2) of Article 89 of the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan in the House.

Meanwhile, Parliamentary Secretary for Finance and Revenue Zain Qureshi laid before the National Assembly the Report of the Federal Accounts for the Financial Year 2019-2020 and the reports of the Auditor General for the Audit Year, 2020-21, as required by Article 171 of the Constitution.

He also laid before the National Assembly the Third Quarterly Report of the Board of Directors of State Bank of Pakistan on the State of Pakistan’s Economy for the year 2020-21 as required by Section 9A(2) of the State Bank of Pakistan Act, 1956.