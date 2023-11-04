Minister stresses unity for national progress

FAISALABAD, Nov 04 (APP):Caretaker Federal Minister for Religious Affairs & Interfaith Harmony Aneeq Ahmed has said that mutual cooperation is imperative for national progress and prosperity.

Addressing a “Seerat Conference” at the Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) here on Saturday, he stressed the need for unity among all ranks of the Muslim Ummah and said that Allah Almighty and his beloved Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (Peace and blessings of Allah be upon him) want to see us united which is perquisite for success in this world and hereafter.

He said that the Quran is a complete code of life and we should study Seerat-e-Mubarak so that we could adopt Islamic teachings in true spirit. “Although our past is very bright, yet now we are facing severe setbacks. Hence, heads of all Islamic countries including members of the OIC should convene a meeting on the eve of Hajj and evolve a comprehensive strategy for the betterment of the Muslim Ummah and prosperous future of our coming generations”, he added.

The minister said that in the past, Muslims used to decide the future of the world, but now their future is decided by others. “We could attain this status again if we devote ourselves for research,” he added.

Later, the minister also distributed shields among seminary students who had completed their Hifz-e-Quran course whereas Mufti Mustafa Aziz, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Seerat Institute & Research Center Faisalabad, presented a shield to the caretaker minister.

Later, the minister also held a meeting with the business community at FCCI Complex and urged the businessmen to play their role in promoting inter-faith harmony which is imperative for national progress and prosperity.

FCCI President Dr Khurram Tariq presented an FCCI shield to Aneeq Ahmad, who also recorded his impressions in the FCCI visitors’ book.

Senior Vice President FCCI Dr Sajjad Arshad, Vice President Muhammad Aslam Bhalli and others were also present.