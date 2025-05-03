Minister directs NHA to accelerate development projects on N-25, West Sector

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, May 03 (APP): Federal Minister for Communications Abdul Aleem Khan here on Saturday visited the Headquarters of National Highway Authority (NHA) where he inspected various departments and chaired a high-level meeting.

The minister issued directives to expedite the pace of development projects in the NHA’s Western Sector including the Karachi-Quetta N-25 highway and accelerate the pace of work to complete it as early as possible, said a press release.

He emphasized the need to improve the existing procedures within the NHA to enhance efficiency and productivity. To this end, Federal Minister Abdul Aleem Khan assigned the task of reforming the system to the Secretary Communications and the Chairman NHA.

The meeting reviewed various institutional matters while the Federal Minister instructed that project presentations be prepared in more professional manner by National Highway Authority keeping it crystal clear and of high-quality.

Abdul Aleem Khan further directed the NHA to outsource its marketing and image-building functions to enhance public perception. He stressed that National Highways should reflect excellence and aesthetic appeal, providing a visibly improved experience for travelers. He also instructed that horticulture services be engaged by professional firms to enhance the beautification of areas surrounding of National Highways.

The minister urged upon citizens to cooperate with the NHA by contributing to cleanliness efforts.

The high-level meeting was attended by the Federal Secretary for Communications, Chairman NHA and other senior officers who briefed the Federal Minister on ongoing and proposed projects especially of West Sector while importance decisions were also approved in this session.