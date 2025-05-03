PM felicitates new office bearers of CPNE

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, May 03 (APP):

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif Saturday felicitated the newly elected office bearers of Council of Pakistan Newspaper Editors (CPNE) on their success in election.

The prime minsiter congratulated Kazam Khan on getting elected as President, Ghulam Nabi Chandio as Secretary General, Ayaz Khan as Senior Vice President and Tanvir Shaukat as Deputy Secretary General.

He expressed hope that the newly elected office bearers of the council will continue to play their role to protect journalistic values and uphold high journalistic quality in Pakistan.

He said he was hopeful that the newly elected leadership of CPNE will perform its obligation to protect rights of journalists throught its organization.

He said it was matter of satisfaction that today on the day of press freedom, a new leadership of CPNE was elected and hopefully it will continue to play its positive and effective role for freedom of press.