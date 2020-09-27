Medical Equipments Zone sets up in Faisalabad: Ch Fawad

ISLAMABAD, Sep 27 (APP):Federal Minister for Science and Technology, Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Sunday said a medical equipment manufacturing zone has been set up in Faisalabad.

In a tweet, the federal minister said, the medical equipment manufacturing zone has been established on 200 acres in Faisalabad Industrial Zone.

This zone will focus on manufacturing syringes, needles, canolas, x-ray machines, heart stunts, dialysis machines etc.

Local manufacturing of all these equipments would greatly reduce medical device imports worth Rs. 1.4 billion, Chaudhry Fawad said.