ISLAMABAD, Jul 14 (APP):Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb said on Thursday that Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz Vice President Maryam Nawaz Sharif would address two public meetings today.



In a tweet, she said that in connection with the election campaign, Maryam Nawaz will address a rally in Kalar Syedan, Rawalpindi at 4.00 pm and in Khushab at 8.00 pm.