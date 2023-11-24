Madad Ali congratulates PAGE for achieving UNESCO’s prize for girls education 2023

ISLAMABAD, Nov 24 (APP): Caretaker Minister for Federal Education and Professional Training, Madad Ali Sindhi Friday congratulated Pakistan Alliance for Girls’ Education (PAGE) for achieving UNESCO’s Prize for Girls and Women’s Education 2023 in China.

The minister and Secretary for Education Waseem Ajmal Chaudhry gave away shields to the participants during the celebration of UNESCO prize for Girls’ and Women’s Education 2023 Empowering Girls Through Education at IMSG (VI-X) G-7/2 .

He addressing the occasion said that today’s event was very special as today one of our sisters, Fajr Rabia Pasha, had successfully fulfilled her duty to be a daughter of Pakistan.

Fajr Rabia Pasha and her organization “PAGE” has been awarded the “UNESCO Prize for Girls and Women’s Education 2023” in China for setting up schools for women and imparting them the jewel of knowledge.

This award was given by the first lady of China.

The minister highlighted the role of the leadership of the ministry and praised its officers who nominated PAGE for this award by showing impartiality and judging the matter with utmost competence and merit.

He said that “PAGE is running around 170 non-formal schools across Pakistan, where most of the girls are being educated. Afghan girls are also included in the educational projects. JICA of Japan and other charitable organizations are also providing financial support for these projects. These projects are playing an important role in poverty alleviation as well as women’s welfare and sustainable development”.

Madad said that women were half of the population of the country and no country could fully achieve its potential without alleviating them.

The minister also reiterated his resolve to ensure equal learning opportunities for women in Pakistan so that they were not left behind.