LESCO detects 410 power pilferers in 24 hours

LAHORE, Mar 19 (APP):Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) has detected a total of 410 connections from where the customers were pilfering electricity in all its circles of five districts (Lahore, Sheikhupura, Nankana Sahib, Kasur and Okara) on the 187th day of grand anti-power theft campaign.

The LESCO spokesman told media here Tuesday that the company has also submitted FIR applications against electricity thieves, out of which 228 FIRs have been registered in respective police stations.

Grand anti-power theft operations against electricity thieves are being conducted on the directives of the Federal Power Division and the LESCO Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Engineer Shahid Haider is supervising these operations. The LESCO chief vowed that the operations would continue without discrimination until the complete end of electricity theft. The electricity pilferers as well as the LESCO officers and employees who facilitate them are also being brought to justice.

On the 187th consecutive day of the anti-power theft campaign, the spokesman added, large commercial consumers were also found involved in electricity theft and all of them were also disconnected and charged with detection units. Among the seized connections 12 were commercial, 04 agricultural and 394 domestic, and all these connections were disconnected and charged with a total of 314,722 units as detection bill amounting to Rs 8.339 million.

Apprising the media about some major power pilferers, he explained that LESCO charged Rs 300,000 detection bill to an electricity pilferer in Batapur; Rs 171,000 detection bill to a power pilferer in Misri Shah area; Rs 170,000 detection bill to another electricity thief also in Misri Shah; and Rs 150,000 fine in the form of detection bill to a customer stealing electricity in Old Anarkali area.

During the 187 days of the grand anti-theft campaign, the spokesman mentioned, the LESCO detected pilferage on 65,144 power connections and 63,619 FIRs have been registered against electricity thieves in the relevant police stations, while 20,053 accused have so far been arrested by the police. The LESCO has so far charged a total of 82,663,410 detection units worth Rs 3,140,990,702 to all the power pilferers.