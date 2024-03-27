KSrelief distributes 625 food baskets in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, Mar 27 (APP): Saudi Arabia’s King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSRelief) distributed 625 food baskets in Rahim Yar Khan district in Punjab province, SPA reported on Wednesday.

The assistant programme benefiting 4,375 individuals from the most vulnerable and needy groups in flood-affected areas, as part of the Food Security Support Project in Pakistan.

This comes within the framework of a series of relief and humanitarian projects implemented by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia through KSrelief, to help the needy and affected wherever they are to alleviate their suffering.