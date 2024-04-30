KSrelief delivers shelter to flood-affected communities in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, Apr 30 (APP):The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief) distributed 733 shelter bags to people affected by floods in the Lower Chitral district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

This assistance constitutes the third phase of KSrelief’s project entailing delivering shelter materials and bags to the region’s people, SPA reported.

It provides critical aid to 5,131 individuals from the most vulnerable and needy communities impacted by floods.

The assistance is in keeping with the Kingdom’s mission to extend a helping hand to people in need everywhere.