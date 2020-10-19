ISLAMABAD, Oct 20 (APP):Minister for Water Resources Faisal Vawda on Tuesday said Khawaja brothers were being punished for their misdeed.

In response to statement given by Khawaja Saad Rafique, the minister said Khawaja brothers should give answer to their corruption rather advocating Sharif’s family.

He alleged that Saad Rafique received illegal benefits from Paragon Housing Society adding that an amount of Rs 2.96 billion issued under the name of Khawaja brothers. Those who plundered national wealth have to face the law, he said.

He went on to say that a sum of Rs 466 million was transferred in the account of Saad Rafique in eight years, said a statement issued here.

Faisal said that like their masters, they (Khawaja brothers) would have to accountable for their corruption. Shahbaz Sharif and his sons along with courtier like you have looted the national wealth, he said.

He said Saad Rafique had devised a price bonds mechanism for corruption.