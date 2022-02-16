Kenyan HC pays farewell call on FS Mahmood

ISLAMABAD, Feb 16 (APP): Foreign Secretary Sohail Mahmood Wednesday received outgoing Kenyan High Commissioner to Pakistan Prof. Bitok for a farewell call.

The foreign secretary appreciated Kenyan diplomat’s valuable efforts for the promotion of bilateral ties between the two countries and reaffirmed to further deepen these relations in all fields.

The Foreign Office Spokesperson on his twitter handle posted “FS (Foreign Secretary) appreciated his valuable efforts for promotion of Pak-Kenya ties over the past 7 years. Underscoring Pakistan’s ‘Engage Africa Policy’, (the) FS reaffirmed commitment to further deepen Pakistan-Kenya coop (cooperation) in all fields.”