IRSA releases 97,600 cusecs water

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Dec 01 (APP):Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Monday released 97,600 cusecs of water from various rim stations with inflow of 42,500 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, the water level in the River Indus at Tarbela Dam stood at 1493.69 feet which was 91.69 feet higher than the dead level of 1402.00 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam were recorded as 21,200 cusecs and 50,000 cusecs, respectively.

The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1,217.80 feet, which was 167.80 feet above its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water was recorded as 3,700 cusecs and 30,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa, Guddu and Sukkur was recorded as 73,300, 48,400, 43,100, and 12,500 cusecs, respectively. Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 6,800 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera, and 4,500 cusecs were released from River Chenab at Marala.