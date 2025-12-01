Monday, December 1, 2025
Union State projects to provide foundation for Belarus’ technological independence

MINSK, Dec 1 (BelTA/APP): The projects that are getting implemented within the framework of programs of the Union State of Belarus and Russia will become the foundation of technological independence.

Head of the Belarus President Administration Dmitry Krutoi made the statement on the air of the TV channel Belarus One after a trip to Russia’s Rostov Oblast and Stavropol Territory, BelTA has learned.

Dmitry Krutoi stressed that Union State programs are getting implemented within the specified deadlines and at a good pace.

“We and our colleagues will sum up the results before a session of the Supreme State Council that will take place in Moscow next year. There are no failures, deviations, or shifted timeframes.

I think that our next three-year plan will be as ambitious as this one. But the most important thing is that we are not getting lower investment resources. Equipment is getting purchased.

And the projects will become the foundation of the technological independence that we talk about and that is the main goal,” Dmitry Krutoi noted.

