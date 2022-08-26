IRSA releases 448,200 cusecs water

ISLAMABAD, Aug 26 (APP): Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Friday released 448,200 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 475,200 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, Tarbela Dam has already attained its maximum conversation level of 1550 feet and was 152 feet higher than its dead level of 1,398 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 261,600 cusecs each.

The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1180.30 feet, which was 130.30 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water was recorded

36,400 cusecs and 10,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded 270,200, 482,900 and 576,4800 cusecs respectively.

Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 99,,500 cusecs of water released at Nowshera and 50,200 cusecs released from River Chenab at Marala.