IRSA releases 111,200 cusecs water

ISLAMABAD, Nov 4 (APP): Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Friday released 111,200 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 54,000 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in River Indus at Tarbela Dam was 1526.92 feet and was 128.92 feet higher than its dead level of 1,398 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 30,400 cusecs while outflow as 60,000 cusecs.

The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1156.85 feet, which was 106.85 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water was recorded 7,400 cusecs and 35,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa , Guddu and Sukkur was recorded 59,900, 41,100, 32,400 and 11,000 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 8,000 cusecs of water released at Nowshera and 2,400 cusecs released from River Chenab at Marala.