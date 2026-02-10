International PATS competition concluded at Kharian

RAWALPINDI, Feb 10 (APP):The 9th International Pakistan Army Team Spirit (PATS) Competition successfully concluded at Kharian on 9 February 2026.

The closing ceremony was graced by the Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, NI (M), HJ, COAS & CDF, as the Chief Guest, said an ISPR news release.

The Team Spirit Competition is a 60-hour-long patrolling exercise, designed to enhance professional military skills through the exchange of innovative ideas, tactical experiences and best practices among participating teams.

Conducted from 5 February 2026 onwards, the exercise took place in the semi-mountainous terrain of Punjab, Pakistan, providing a realistic and challenging operational environment.

Over the years, PATS has evolved into a prestigious and highly competitive military exercise, recognized for promoting professional excellence and mutual learning among participating nations. The forum continues to strengthen military-to-military cooperation and understanding, while fostering camaraderie and team spirit in a demanding operational setting.

This year the competition featured wide-ranging participation from 19 countries including Bahrain, Bangladesh, Belarus, Egypt, Iraq, Jordan, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Malaysia, Maldives, Morocco, Nepal, Qatar, Sri Lanka, Turkiye, United States of America and Uzbekistan. Indonesia, Myanmar and Thailand attended the exercise as observers. 16 domestic teams from the Pakistan Army and Pakistan Navy, along with observers from the Pakistan Air Force also participated in the event.

Addressing the closing ceremony, the COAS & CDF commended all participating teams for their exceptional professionalism, physical and mental endurance, operational competence and high morale displayed during the exercise. He emphasized the importance of such multinational engagements in enhancing collective preparedness and adapting to the evolving character of modern warfare.

Reaffirming the core values of the Pakistan Army, the COAS & CDF underscored the enduring soldierly attributes of “character, courage and competence”, which have been consistently demonstrated by Pakistani soldiers, particularly in the ongoing fight against terrorism.

Towards the culmination, the COAS & CDF presented awards to the outstanding participants of the competition. International observers and Defence Attachés from participating countries also attended the event and expressed appreciation for high standard of professionalism, organization and conduct demonstrated throughout the exercise

COAS & CDF also witnessed miscellaneous training activities at National Counter Terrorism Centre Pabbi including a visit to the newly established Tactical Simulator. COAS & CDF lauded the efforts of troops and technical team and emphasised the importance of simulator-based training to complement traditional training methods.