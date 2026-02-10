Bhat and Guru immortal heroes of freedom struggle: Altaf Wani

ISLAMABAD, Feb 10 (APP):Senior Vice Chairman Jammu Kashmir National Front Altaf Hussain Wani has described Shaheed Muhammad Maqbool Bhat and Shaheed Muhammad Afzal Guru as immortal heroes of the Kashmir’s freedom struggle.

In a statement issued here today, Wani while highlighting their supreme sacrifices, said that these martyrs gave a new direction to the freedom struggle and have emerged as heroes for resistance struggle.

“February 9 and 11, which mark the martyrdom anniversaries of these martyrs, are being observed by Kashmiris with solemn pledge to fulfill their mission”, he added.

Reiterating his party’s demand of returning the mortal remains of both martyrs, the Front leader said, “ No law in the world justifies harboring enmity toward the slain or depriving victims’ heirs of their right to a dignified burial for their loved ones, who were made scapegoats by the Indian state solely to satisfy the so-called conscience of the nation”.

Paying tributes to Shaheed Afzal Guru (RA), Wani termed the hanging of Shaheed Afzal Guru as “murder of law and justice.

He said Indian Supreme Court’s judgment that Afzal Guru was hanged to satisfy the collective conscience of the nation is a shame to humanity.

Paying homage to Shaheed Maqbool Bhat, he said, “Hanging of Bhat is an unforgettable tragedy of human history.”

“He was sent to the gallows without being provided justice but his martyrdom gave rise to thousands of Maqbools in Kashmir”, he said, adding that revered martyr’s lifelong struggle and sacrifices had been a great source of inspiration for Kashmiris especially the younger generation that has been at the forefront of the resistance struggle for the past several decades.

Reiterating Kashmiris’ pledge to uphold the mission of martyrs, the National Front leader said that the ongoing liberation struggle would continue despite all odds.