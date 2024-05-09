Interior Minister condemns terrorist incident in Gawdar

ISLAMABAD, May 09 (APP):Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi strongly condemned the terrorist incident in Gwardar on Thursday.

Minister Naqvi expressed deep sorrow and grief over the killing of 7 people in the heinous incident.

He expressed his heartfelt sympathy and condolences to the families of the victims and said that government equally shares the grief of the bereaved families and standing with the grieving families in the hour of sorrow.

Beasts who play with the lives of innocent people do not deserve to be called human beings, said the minister in his message.

“We are committed to the complete elimination of the scourge of terrorism” Mohsin Naqvi said.