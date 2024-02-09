Election day banner

Independent Candidate Wali Muhammad wins PB-41 election

ISLAMABAD, Feb 9 (APP): An Independent candidate Wali Muhammad has won the Balochistan Assembly election from PB-41, Quetta-IV by securing 9,318 votes.
According to unofficial results issued by Returning Officer/ECP, his runner up was an Independent candidate Abdul Ghaffar Khan Kakar who bagged 7,270 votes.
Overall voters turn out remained 30.79 per cent.

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Follow Us

APP Services