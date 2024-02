ISLAMABAD, Feb 9 (APP): An Independent Candidate Munir Hussain has won the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly election from PK-36, Manshera-I by securing 35,074 votes.

According to the unofficial result issued by the Returning Officer/ECP, his runner-up was Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PMLN) candidate Syed Junaid Ali Qasim who bagged 30,414 votes.

Overall voter’s turn-out remained 45.24 percent.