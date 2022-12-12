Imran must learn to do politics sans ‘crutches’: Sherry

ISLAMABAD, Dec 12 (APP): Federal Minister for Climate Change, Senator Sherry Rehman on Monday said Imran Khan wanted to sit outside the parliament and come to power with the help of institutions as he had been accustomed to the ‘crutches’ but he would now have to learn and do politics without others’ support.

In a series of tweets on her official Twitter account, the Federal Minister lambasted the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief for his appeals to the new Army Chief to intervene in politics.

عمران خان کی جانب سے نئے آرمی چیف کو سیاسی معاملات میں مداخلت کی اپیل قابل مذمت ہے۔ کوئی بھی جمہوری سیاستدان اداروں کو سیاست میں مداخلت کی دعوت نہیں دیتا۔ وہ پہلے بھی اداروں کو اپنے حق میں مداخلت کا کہتے رہے ہیں۔ عمران خان نئے آرمی چیف کو اپنے سیاسی بیانیہ سے دور رکھیں۔ 1/2 — SenatorSherryRehman (@sherryrehman) December 12, 2022

Sherry Rehman wrote, “Imran Khan’s appeal to the new army chief to interfere in political matters is condemnable. No democratic politician invites institutions to interfere in politics. He has been asking institutions to intervene in his favour. Imran Khan should keep the new army chief out of his political narrative.”

عمران خان بند گلی میں پھنس چکے ہیں۔اب نا ان کے ارکان قومی اسیمبلی استعفی دینا چاہتے ہیں نا ہی انکے اتحادی اور پارٹی اسمبلیاں توڑنے کے حق میں ہے۔اپنے 4 سال کے بدترین دور میں ان کی توجہ مخالفین پر کیسز پر رہی گورننس پر نہی۔حکومت پر توجہ دیتے تو ملک اور معیشت کے یہ حالات نہ ہوتے۔3/3 — SenatorSherryRehman (@sherryrehman) December 12, 2022

She mentioned that the political parties come to power by popular vote and exercise popular authority in the parliament. “Imran Khan is stuck at a dead end. Now neither his members of the National Assembly want to resign nor his allies and party are in favour of dissolving the assemblies.”

The minister further said during his worst period of four years, Khan’s focus was on the cases against the opponents and not on the governance. “If he had paid attention to the government, this prevailing situation of the country and the economy would not have happened.”