IIOJK to observe complete shutdown tomorrow

ISLAMABAD, Feb 14 (APP):A complete shutdown would be observed in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, tomorrow, against the Hindutva policies being advanced by the Modi-led fascist Indian regime to dislodge Kashmiri people from their lands and properties to push for settler colonialism.

A call for the strike has been given by the All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC), said a press release.

The APHC spokesman in a statement issued in Srinagar said Modi’s land grab policy is meant to erase Kashmiris’ identity and its Muslim character besides being a blatant attempt to push settler colonialism in the territory.

He urged the Kashmiris to foster unity and not allow the BJP-RSS nexus to snatch away their motherland through despotic measures and convert the Muslim majority into a minority.

Reviving pre-Islamic Hindu civilization in IIOJK is the goal of BJP & RSS, the APHC spokesman said and added that India’s 5 Aug 2019 illegal actions are aimed at fulfilling the same Hindutva agenda of the ruling dispensation.