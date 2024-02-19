IHC seeks report about audio recording procedure

ISLAMABAD, Feb 19 (APP):The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday directed the telecom operators to submit a report on the procedure of audio recordings.

IHG’s Justice Babar Sattar, who heard the the audio-leak case involving Najmus Saqib and Bushra Bibi, also sought a report from media representatives to explain the mechanism of airing unverified audios.

During the course of hearing, Justice Babar expressed displeasure over the absence of senior government officials, including the PTA chairman, PEMRA chairman, FIA director generals and others despite court orders.

He observed that how the officials had themselves decided not to appear before the court, and why the court should not issue their arrest warrants for non-compliance of its directions,.

Justice Babar Sattar further directed for the submission of medical reports of the ailing government officials on the next date of hearing.

Subsequently, the court adjourned the hearing for two weeks.