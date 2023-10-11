IESCO nabs 55 power thieves

ISLAMABAD, Oct 11 (APP): Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Wednesday nabbed 55 power pilferers during the ongoing anti-theft and recovery campaign.

The IESCO spokesperson said that some 4,640 meters were checked in various circles of the company, 46 meters were found slow while nine consumers were getting direct supply from the system.

The consumers were charged 66,606 units besides imposing a fine of Rs 2.9 million.

The spokesperson said that collectively 111,673 meters were checked and a fine of over Rs 120 million has been imposed on the power pilferers so far. Out of the total detected meters, 1551 were domestic, 172 were commercial, 29 were industrial and 68 others, he added.

Police have arrested 308 power thieves after registering FIRs against them.